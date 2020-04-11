UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll Rises To 18, 600 After 500,000 Cases In The US

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 51 seconds ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 01:08 PM

Death toll rises to 18, 600 after 500,000 cases in the US

The tally of Coronavirus cases has surpassed over 1.7 million people in 200 countries around the world.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2020) The death toll rose to 18, 600 after Coronavirus tally reached to 500,000 in the United States, the reports said here on Saturday.

The reports said that over 2000 people died of Coronavirus in single day on Monday, leading the death toll high to 18, 600. Around 23,000 people contracted the virus during the last 24 hours in different parts of the country.

New York State emerged as the epicenter of America’s Coronavirus crisis where over 700 died of Coronavirus just in a singe day.

According to the reports, over 100 Pakistan succumbed to Coronavirus in New York state.

Whereas the global death toll is concerned, it reached to 1,02,000 while the tally of overall Coronavirus cases surpassed 1, 70,000 around the world.

The virus left 1.

7 million people infected in around 200 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China last year in December. The interesting thing is that around 350,000 patients of novel Coronavirus recovered.

As many as 17,000 people died in Italy due to the virus, with first death at the end of February. The latest reports showed that 570 more people succumbed to the disease during the last 24 hours.

Spain also reported 523 deaths in a single day while France and the UK reported 987 and 980 death respectively. In Iran, the situation worst as tally of confirmed Coronavirus cases reached to 68,000.

There are lockdowns and suspension of flights around the world to control the spread of Coronavirus followed directives of World Health Organization which declared it a pandemic and Europe as the new epicenter of the outbreak.

Related Topics

Pakistan UK World Iran Europe China France Died York New York Italy United States February December Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Thailand Registers 45 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Deat ..

5 minutes ago

Plastic imports decrease 7.94% in 8 months of FY 2 ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan to get rid of coronavirus pandemic soon: ..

5 minutes ago

VOA pushes back against White House 'propaganda' c ..

9 minutes ago

Four notorious drug peddler nabbed, 10 kg hashish ..

9 minutes ago

Notorious Taliban Operative Killed in Western Afgh ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.