Death toll rises to 18, 600 after 500,000 cases in the US

The tally of Coronavirus cases has surpassed over 1.7 million people in 200 countries around the world.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2020) The death toll rose to 18, 600 after Coronavirus tally reached to 500,000 in the United States, the reports said here on Saturday.

The reports said that over 2000 people died of Coronavirus in single day on Monday, leading the death toll high to 18, 600. Around 23,000 people contracted the virus during the last 24 hours in different parts of the country.

New York State emerged as the epicenter of America’s Coronavirus crisis where over 700 died of Coronavirus just in a singe day.

According to the reports, over 100 Pakistan succumbed to Coronavirus in New York state.

Whereas the global death toll is concerned, it reached to 1,02,000 while the tally of overall Coronavirus cases surpassed 1, 70,000 around the world.

The virus left 1.

7 million people infected in around 200 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China last year in December. The interesting thing is that around 350,000 patients of novel Coronavirus recovered.

As many as 17,000 people died in Italy due to the virus, with first death at the end of February. The latest reports showed that 570 more people succumbed to the disease during the last 24 hours.

Spain also reported 523 deaths in a single day while France and the UK reported 987 and 980 death respectively. In Iran, the situation worst as tally of confirmed Coronavirus cases reached to 68,000.

There are lockdowns and suspension of flights around the world to control the spread of Coronavirus followed directives of World Health Organization which declared it a pandemic and Europe as the new epicenter of the outbreak.