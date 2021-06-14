UrduPoint.com
Death Toll Rises To 25 In Central China Gas Explosion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 08:00 PM

The death toll from a gas explosion in central China's Hubei Province has climbed to 25, local authorities said Monday evening

WUHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The death toll from a gas explosion in central China's Hubei Province has climbed to 25, local authorities said Monday evening.

Rescue and debris cleaning are still underway, the information office of the provincial government of Hubei said at a press conference in the city of Shiyan, where the blast occurred on Sunday morning.

The blast rocked a two-story trade market building in a residential community in Zhangwan District of Shiyan. More than 100 people were injured.

A team has been set up to investigate the blast, and Hubei will launch a province-wide blanket inspection to root out potential work safety hazards, said Shi Zheng, head of the provincial emergency management department.

