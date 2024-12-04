Death Toll Rises To 29 In Southern Thailand Floods
Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 07:07 PM
More than 30,000 people have been forced to flee their homes due to severe flooding in southern Thailand, where the death toll climbed to 29, officials said Wednesday
Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) More than 30,000 people have been forced to flee their homes due to severe flooding in southern Thailand, where the death toll climbed to 29, officials said Wednesday.
More heavy rain is forecast in the area, where over 155,000 households have already been affected by flooding, according to the Thai government's public relations department.
Five southern provinces have been hit -- Pattani, Narathiwat, Songkhla, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phatthalung -- forcing more than 33,000 people to leave their homes, the spokesperson for Thailand's ministry of public health said in a statement.
Disaster response teams were working to drain floodwater and evacuate flood victims to dry areas, the country's disaster agency said on its Facebook page Wednesday morning.
The death toll now stands at 29, up from 25 reported on Tuesday.
Recent Stories
Minister reviews CM Punjab's initiatives for agriculture sector
Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain fo ..
Cash prizes distributed among dolphin force
Ramesh meets delegation of minority community from PP-159 constituency
Ethiopia, Pakistan agree on enhancing aviation cooperation
Son arrested for brutal assault on elderly father
KMU successfully conducts e-exam for various faculty positions
Lebanon charity picks up pieces after Israeli bombing
Int'l conference on AI concludes at UoE
Gilani opens hi-tech irrigation system at farm
Power shutdown on 315 LESCO feeders tomorrow
Gaddafi stadium up-gradation work nears completion
More Stories From World
-
Lebanon charity picks up pieces after Israeli bombing23 minutes ago
-
Lebanon says Israel-Hezbollah war death toll at 4,0471 hour ago
-
OECD ups global growth forecast but warns of protectionism risk1 hour ago
-
South Korea's day of rage as Yoon's martial law founders2 hours ago
-
Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president2 hours ago
-
Lebanon says Israel-Hezbollah war death toll at 4,0472 hours ago
-
Amazon launches new tool to tackle AI hallucinations2 hours ago
-
China launches new remote-sensing satellite2 hours ago
-
Japan intends to engage China toward resolving outstanding issues3 hours ago
-
Thousands march demanding S. Korea president resign over martial law debacle3 hours ago
-
Germany raids target Iraqi ring smuggling migrants to UK3 hours ago
-
Japan's welfare applications hit decade-high3 hours ago