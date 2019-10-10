Death Toll Rises To 4 In Kurdish Shelling On Turkish Towns: State TV
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 09:20 PM
The death toll from the shelling of Turkish border towns rose to four on Thursday, state television reported, a day after Ankara launched a military operation against Kurdish militants in Syria
Two civilians were killed in Mardin province, TRT said, adding to the twodeaths already reported in neighbouring Sanliurfa province where a municipalworker and a nine-month-old baby were reported dead.