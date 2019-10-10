UrduPoint.com
Death Toll Rises To 4 In Kurdish Shelling On Turkish Towns: State TV

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 09:20 PM

Death toll rises to 4 in Kurdish shelling on Turkish towns: state TV

The death toll from the shelling of Turkish border towns rose to four on Thursday, state television reported, a day after Ankara launched a military operation against Kurdish militants in Syria

Akakale, Turkey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The death toll from the shelling of Turkish border towns rose to four on Thursday, state television reported, a day after Ankara launched a military operation against Kurdish militants in Syria.

Two civilians were killed in Mardin province, TRT said, adding to the twodeaths already reported in neighbouring Sanliurfa province where a municipalworker and a nine-month-old baby were reported dead.

