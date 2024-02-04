Death toll rises to 51 in Chile forest fires

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The death toll from forest fires affecting central and southern Chile has risen to 51, according to media reports on Sunday.

"Given the conditions of the tragedy, the number of victims will surely increase in the coming hours," CNN cited Chilean President Gabriel Boric as saying in a televised statement.

Boric added that the Defense Ministry would deploy more military units to affected areas, with all necessary resources made available.

“About 92 active fires are burning in various parts of the country and have so far affected roughly 43,000 hectares,” CNN quoted Interior Minister Carolina Toha as saying.

“Firefighters have controlled 40 fires and are still battling 29,” she added.

Chilean authorities reported that forest fires are ongoing in the Valparaiso and Marga Marga regions.

The wildfires in Valparaiso have damaged an estimated 1,100 homes, authorities said.

Declaring a state of emergency, President Boric said on X: "We have directed all our crews to the central and southern regions of the country to intervene in the fires."

In February 2023, some 13 people in Chile lost their lives in forest fires.