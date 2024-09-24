Open Menu

Death Toll Rises To 6 After Heavy Rain Pounds Japan's Ishikawa

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 12:40 PM

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Unprecedented rainfall has left six people dead in Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture, with 10 remaining unaccounted for as rescue work continued, local media reported.

Among the victims, two men were discovered dead on Sunday near a tunnel where landslides had trapped workers. Another two elderly women were found dead on Saturday, buried under mud and debris, according to public broadcaster NHK, citing information from local police.

A man rescued near the downstream area of a river was confirmed dead and one more fatality was reported as a home was engulfed by a landslide.

Authorities are still searching for two people, one in Noto Town and one in Suzu City, who were swept away by a river, the NHK reported.

There are eight others whose safety is unconfirmed, bringing the number of people unaccounted for to 10, the report added.

Torrential rain pounded Ishikawa from Saturday, a region still reeling from a major earthquake at the start of the year.

Japan's weather agency on Sunday morning downgraded its heavy rain emergency warning for parts of Ishikawa Prefecture to a warning, but authorities called for continued vigilance against possible floods and landslides.

The record-breaking rain has isolated 115 villages due to landslides, and concerns are growing about the prolonged impact on water supply and infrastructure, according to the NHK.

