Death Toll Rises To 65 In Strong Japan Quakes As Aftershocks Hinder Rescue

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2024 | 01:30 PM

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The death toll has risen to 65 in the central Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa as of 3 p.m. local time on Wednesday, after a series of powerful earthquakes hit the area in central Japan and the vicinity, with aftershocks and severe weather conditions hindering rescue work.

The most stricken city of Wajima in Ishikawa has confirmed a total of 32 deaths, reported the national news agency Kyodo, citing local authorities.

In a series of aftershocks experienced by the region, one with a magnitude of 5.6 on Wednesday morning and one with a magnitude of 4.6 on Tuesday evening struck off the Noto Peninsula, respectively, both at shallow depths and measuring upper 5 on Japan's seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The full extent of the quake remains unknown as rubble and severed roads still prevent search and rescue operations on Wednesday, two days after the 7.6-magnitude quake on New Year's Day caused extensive structural damage and fires in Wajima.

According to the prefectural government, at least 60 people are now in a state of isolation due to cut-off roads in at least three municipalities, including the severely stricken city of Nanao.

