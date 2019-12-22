UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll Rises To 8 As Severe Storms Batters Portugal, Spain, France - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 12:20 PM

Death Toll Rises to 8 as Severe Storms Batters Portugal, Spain, France - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) The death toll from two powerful storms, dubbed Elsa and Fabien, that hit southern Europe earlier this week has grown to eight, media reported.

The storms battered southern Europe in quick succession on Friday and Saturday, causing widespread flooding and damage. Previous reported indicated that 3 people died as a result of the storm that brought high winds and torrential rain to the region.

The Guardian newspaper reported that six of the deaths had been in Spain, while two others were in Portugal.

According to the newspaper, the weakened Storm Elsa moved over Britain after flooding rivers, bringing down power lines and disrupting rail and air travel across the region. Meanwhile, it was replaced by the other storm that has already triggered high winds of 170 kilometers per hour (105 miles per hour) in northwestern Spain. As a result, 13 flights have been canceled.

Related Topics

Storm Europe Died Spain Portugal Media From

Recent Stories

Etihad, Kuwait airways launch new codeshare partne ..

10 minutes ago

Japan contributes US$11 million for Palestinian re ..

25 minutes ago

BNY Mellon opens new office at Abu Dhabi Global Ma ..

25 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 22, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Five-Star Nadal reigns supreme in Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.