Death toll rises to five in Sudan anti-coup protest: medics

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Sudanese security forces killed three more people at anti-coup protests on Wednesday, a pro-democracy union of doctors said, taking the day's death toll to five.

Dozens more who rallied against military rule suffered bullet wounds, the union said, as the overall casualty toll in the crackdown rose to 29 dead and hundreds wounded.

Police have denied firing live rounds at protesters.