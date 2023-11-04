Open Menu

Death Toll Up To 143 From Nepal Earthquake

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Death toll up to 143 from Nepal earthquake

KATHMANDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The death toll from a strong earthquake that hit western Nepal on Friday night has risen to 143, Nepal Police said on Saturday.

The number of the injured has increased to 166, Nepal Police said in a statement.

The 6.4-magnitude quake hit Jajarkot and Rukum West districts at 23:47 local time on Friday night, with a depth of 10-15 km, according to the authorities.

Nepal Police, Nepal Armed Police Force and Nepali Army participated in the rescue operation, as the government has prioritized the rescue and treatment of the injured.

Nepal's provincial governments have announced relief packages for the quake-hit areas, while the Nepali Congress and the Rastriya Swatantra Party offered 5 million Nepali rupees (37,800 U.

S. Dollars) and two teams of doctors in aid, respectively.

It took time for the rescue teams to reach some villages on foot as roads were blocked, said Harischandra Sharma, Jajarkot's assistant chief district officer.

"The district is overwhelmed with the injured," he told Xinhua. "The infrastructure and human resource are not enough to deal with such a huge number of injured."

Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha told the media that China and India had offered support in relief and rescue.

Related Topics

India Injured Earthquake Prime Minister Army Police China Nepal Congress Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

MoHRE launches guidebooks for private sector, Emir ..

MoHRE launches guidebooks for private sector, Emirati professionals to raise awa ..

12 minutes ago
 UAE delegation meets the White House to advance bi ..

UAE delegation meets the White House to advance bilateral relations in science, ..

42 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Nepal and offers con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Nepal and offers condolences over earthquake victi ..

1 hour ago
 Fawad Chaudhary arrested from Islamabad

Fawad Chaudhary arrested from Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Irfan Pathan raises voice against Israeli bombardm ..

Irfan Pathan raises voice against Israeli bombardment in Gaza

1 hour ago
 EPAA to participate in World Travel Market in Lond ..

EPAA to participate in World Travel Market in London

2 hours ago
Dubai Culture celebrates Emirati heritage and cult ..

Dubai Culture celebrates Emirati heritage and culture ambassadors

2 hours ago
 Is Your Vlogging Gear on Point?

Is Your Vlogging Gear on Point?

2 hours ago
 Asad Qaiser transferred to judicial lock-up in Isl ..

Asad Qaiser transferred to judicial lock-up in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Mushaal urges world to act promptly to stop bloodb ..

Mushaal urges world to act promptly to stop bloodbath of Kashmiris in IIOJK

3 hours ago
 Security forces foil terrorist attack on PAF train ..

Security forces foil terrorist attack on PAF training air base in Mianwali

3 hours ago
 PM Kakar says all parties have uniform opportuniti ..

PM Kakar says all parties have uniform opportunities to take part in elections

3 hours ago

More Stories From World