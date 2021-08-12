UrduPoint.com

Death Tool From Flooding In Northern Turkey Reaches 9 - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Nine people have been killed in flooding caused by rainfalls in the Kastamonu province in northern Turkey, the country's disaster and emergency management authority AFAD said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the authorities said that the flooding killed five people and injured 13 more.

"Nine people died during the flooding in Kastamonu, one person is missing in Bartin [city]," AFAD said.

More Stories From World

