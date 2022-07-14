Deaths From COVID-19 in Italy Increased 1.5 Times Over Past Week - Foundation

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Italy increased by 1.5 in the past week with 692 new cases registered, the Gimbe health foundation said on Thursday.

According to the statistics of the foundation, a total of 692 lethal cases have been registered in Italy from July 6-12, which is 49.1% higher than in the previous week. The number of new infections grew up to 738,000 cases in a week, from 595,000 at the beginning of July.

On average, 97,000 cases are registered in the country weekly.

Gimbe has warned about an increase in the number of patients in intensive care (+16.1%) and on ordinary wards (+21.5%).

The worsening epidemiological situation in Italy is attributed to the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron strain and its highly transmissible BA.5 subvariant. Italian experts expect a new peak in infections in end-July. On Tuesday, 142,000 cases were registered in the country, the highest number since January.