Deaths From Indonesian Volcano Eruption Rise To 39

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The death toll from the eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru on the island of Java rose to 39 after more bodies were found, the official search and rescue agency said on Wednesday.

Rescuers found four more bodies in a hamlet on the fifth day of the search operation.

A fifth victim, a man aged 49, died in a hospital on Tuesday, BASARNAS said.

"Thus, the number of victims who died due to the hot cloud avalanche caused by Mount Semeru rose to 39," a statement read.

The volcano awoke on Saturday, spewing a plume of smoke high into the air. Fast-moving currents of hot gas and ash then rolled down the hillside, swallowing nearby villages. Some 4,000 people have been displaced.

