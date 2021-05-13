Deaths From Israeli Strikes in Gaza Rise to 65 - Palestinian Health Official

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The death toll from Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza exclave rose to 65 by Wednesday night, Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said.

"Sixty-five Palestinians died in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in the past two days, including 16 children and five women, while 365 others were wounded," he said.

Israel has reported seven deaths, including a soldier and a six-year-old.

It responded to barrages of rockets fired from Gaza by pounding Gazan cities with airstrikes and leveling three high-rises.

Tensions that have been simmering during the holy month of Ramadan boiled over after Israeli police and Palestinian protesters clashed at Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem's Old City. Separately, an Israeli court sparked anger when it backed Jewish settlers' legal effort to evict several Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem.