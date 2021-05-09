UrduPoint.com
Deaths From Kabul School Blasts Rise To 55 With 151 Others Hurt - Source

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 12:20 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) The death toll from a series of blasts at a school in the Afghan capital Kabul rose to 53 on Saturday, with 151 others wounded, a source in the Ministry of Public Health told Sputnik.

Media reported earlier that 25 people died and 52 others were hurt when explosions went off at the Seyed Al-Shohada School in the 13th security district. Many of the casualties were believed to be students.

