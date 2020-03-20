MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The death toll from alcohol poisoning in Iran's Khuzestan province has increased to 62, media reported on Thursday, citing paramedics.

Deaths of this nature have become common after false rumors emerged that toxic methanol could help treat or ward off the coronavirus disease.

The Mehr news agency reported, citing a spokesman for Ahvaz University of Medical Sciences, that three people had died from overdrinking in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 62. Thirteen others had asked for medical assistance, the spokesman added.

Earlier in March, media reported that 36 people had died of alcohol poisoning in Khuzestan, and 44 died in Fars province. Seven more deaths were registered in northern Alborz province, with local prosecutors linking the fatalities to the methanol cure rumors.

Alcohol is banned for Muslims in Iran, which is currently suffering from the biggest coronavirus outbreak after China and Italy. Iran has over 18,400 confirmed cases of infection, including nearly 1,300 fatalities. At the same time, nearly 6,000 people have recovered.