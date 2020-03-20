UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deaths From Rumors Of Methanol COVID-19 'Cure' In Iran's Khuzestan Rise To 62 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 12:10 AM

Deaths From Rumors of Methanol COVID-19 'Cure' in Iran's Khuzestan Rise to 62 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The death toll from alcohol poisoning in Iran's Khuzestan province has increased to 62, media reported on Thursday, citing paramedics.

Deaths of this nature have become common after false rumors emerged that toxic methanol could help treat or ward off the coronavirus disease.

The Mehr news agency reported, citing a spokesman for Ahvaz University of Medical Sciences, that three people had died from overdrinking in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 62. Thirteen others had asked for medical assistance, the spokesman added.

Earlier in March, media reported that 36 people had died of alcohol poisoning in Khuzestan, and 44 died in Fars province. Seven more deaths were registered in northern Alborz province, with local prosecutors linking the fatalities to the methanol cure rumors.

Alcohol is banned for Muslims in Iran, which is currently suffering from the biggest coronavirus outbreak after China and Italy. Iran has over 18,400 confirmed cases of infection, including nearly 1,300 fatalities. At the same time, nearly 6,000 people have recovered.

Related Topics

Iran China Died Cure Ahvaz Same Italy March Muslim Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoFAIC launches hotline to help holders of valid r ..

31 minutes ago

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through ..

40 minutes ago

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

3 hours ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi suspends sea cruises, desert camps, safa ..

4 hours ago

UAE facilitates evacuation of South Korean nationa ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.