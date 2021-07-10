UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deaths In Florida Condo Collapse Rise To 86 - Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 09:09 PM

Deaths in Florida Condo Collapse Rise to 86 - Mayor

The death toll in the collapse of a condominium building in Surfside, a town in the US state of Florida, went up to 86 overnight, the Miami-Dade county mayor said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The death toll in the collapse of a condominium building in Surfside, a town in the US state of Florida, went up to 86 overnight, the Miami-Dade county mayor said Saturday.

Daniella Levine Cava said late on Friday that 79 bodies had been pulled from under the rubble, while 61 residents of the 12-story Champlain Towers South were still unaccounted for.

"The total number now of confirmed deaths is 86. Sixty-two victims are now identified," she told a press briefing on Saturday morning.

Levine Cava said that 211 residents of the condo had been accounted for through cross-referencing since the tragedy occurred on June 24. Another 43 people remain potentially unaccounted for.

Related Topics

Florida June From

Recent Stories

Police reunites missing girl with family

30 seconds ago

Harmony Cricket League kicks off

32 seconds ago

Sindh Governor meets Chairman NDMA

33 seconds ago

Worry No More! OPPO’s Impressive Service Has You ..

37 minutes ago

Producers, Actors Associations ink agreement for s ..

31 minutes ago

Efforts being made to improve mango production, ex ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.