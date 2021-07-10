Deaths in Florida Condo Collapse Rise to 86 - Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The death toll in the collapse of a condominium building in Surfside, a town in the US state of Florida, went up to 86 overnight, the Miami-Dade county mayor said Saturday.

Daniella Levine Cava said late on Friday that 79 bodies had been pulled from under the rubble, while 61 residents of the 12-story Champlain Towers South were still unaccounted for.

"The total number now of confirmed deaths is 86. Sixty-two victims are now identified," she told a press briefing on Saturday morning.

Levine Cava said that 211 residents of the condo had been accounted for through cross-referencing since the tragedy occurred on June 24. Another 43 people remain potentially unaccounted for.