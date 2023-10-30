Open Menu

Deaths In India Train Collision Rise To 13

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Deaths in India train collision rise to 13

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) At least 13 people were killed and around 50 injured when two trains collided in southeast India, officials said on Monday, updating an earlier toll of eight.

The accident occurred late Sunday after one of the passenger trains overshot a signal between the towns of Alamanda and Kantakapalle in Andhra Pradesh state.

A preliminary investigation found that "human error" had led to the collision, the railway ministry said in a statement.

"Thirteen passengers have been killed and 50 others are injured. Rescue operations are going on," top local government official Nagalakshmi S. told reporters.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had spoken with the country's railway minister about the "unfortunate" derailment.

"Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," Modi wrote on social media.

India has one of the world's largest rail networks and has seen several disasters over the years, the worst in 1981 when a train derailed while crossing a bridge in Bihar state, killing an estimated 800 people.

In June, a three-train collision killed nearly 300 people in Odisha state.

In August, at least nine people were killed when a coach parked in southern India caught fire as a passenger tried to make tea.

And earlier this month, four people were killed after an express train derailed in Bihar.

Related Topics

India Accident Injured Fire Prime Minister World Social Media Narendra Modi June August Sunday All Government Top Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated ..

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated efforts to drive sustainabilit ..

12 hours ago
 Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber ..

Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber security

12 hours ago
 COP28 President calls for improved adaptation fina ..

COP28 President calls for improved adaptation finance for vulnerable nations at ..

12 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates Turkish President on c ..

UAE President congratulates Turkish President on centennial of Republic of Türk ..

13 hours ago
SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics worksho ..

SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics workshops

13 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry o ..

Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry of Defence&#039;s Military Qual ..

13 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain o ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain over passing of Noura bint Salm ..

13 hours ago
 20,000 relief packages prepared with participation ..

20,000 relief packages prepared with participation of 5,000 volunteers in &#039; ..

15 hours ago
 Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports histo ..

Inaugural ADXC event redefines combat sports history in Abu Dhabi

15 hours ago
 ‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community eve ..

‘Tarahum for Gaza’ organises new community event in Dubai Festival City

15 hours ago

More Stories From World