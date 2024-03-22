Open Menu

Deaths In Moscow Concert Hall Attack: Mayor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Deaths in Moscow concert hall attack: mayor

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Gunmen opened fire at a concert hall in a Moscow suburb Friday leaving dead and wounded before a major fire spread through the building, Moscow's mayor and Russian news agencies reported.

Attackers dressed in camouflaged outfits entered the building, opened fire and threw a grenade or incendiary bomb, according to a journalist for the RIA Novosti news agency who was at the scene.

Fire quickly spread through the Crocus City Hall, north of the Russian capital, where the theatre can hold several thousand people and has staged several concerts by top international artists.

"Unknown people opened fire at the Crocus City Hall. The evacuation of people is ongoing," emergency services told TASS news agency.

RIA Novosti, quoting its journalist, said "automatic gunfire" had left victims at the theatre.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Moscow Russia Top

Recent Stories

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

2 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection commi ..

Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee

2 hours ago
 Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in ..

Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas

2 hours ago
 Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

2 hours ago
 Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ..

Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote

2 hours ago
 Flag change on new England football kit causes upr ..

Flag change on new England football kit causes uproar

2 hours ago
Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' i ..

Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' in disaster management

2 hours ago
 LHC says factories' power disconnections should be ..

LHC says factories' power disconnections should be cut off for causing pollution

2 hours ago
 HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in se ..

HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in seven days

2 hours ago
 Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropp ..

Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropping Adidas

2 hours ago
 Man dies as kite string slit his throat in Faisala ..

Man dies as kite string slit his throat in Faisalabad

2 hours ago
 New DIG Mirpurkhas range vows to eliminate crime

New DIG Mirpurkhas range vows to eliminate crime

2 hours ago

More Stories From World