Deaths in Moscow concert hall attack: mayor

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Gunmen opened fire at a concert hall in a Moscow suburb Friday leaving dead and wounded before a major fire spread through the building, Moscow's mayor and Russian news agencies reported.

Attackers dressed in camouflaged outfits entered the building, opened fire and threw a grenade or incendiary bomb, according to a journalist for the RIA Novosti news agency who was at the scene.

Fire quickly spread through the Crocus City Hall, north of the Russian capital, where the theatre can hold several thousand people and has staged several concerts by top international artists.

"Unknown people opened fire at the Crocus City Hall. The evacuation of people is ongoing," emergency services told TASS news agency.

RIA Novosti, quoting its journalist, said "automatic gunfire" had left victims at the theatre.