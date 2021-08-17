'Deaths, injuries' as air raid hits northwest Iraq clinic: officials

(@FahadShabbir)

An air raid hit a clinic in northern Iraq on Tuesday, resulting in fatalities and injuries, local officials and an Iraqi military officer said

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :An air raid hit a clinic in northern Iraq on Tuesday, resulting in fatalities and injuries, local officials and an Iraqi military officer said.

The raid "totally destroyed" a clinic located in Sinjar district, deputy mayor of Sinjar Jalal Khalef Bisso told AFP.

The raid consisted of three drone strikes, one official said.

Turkey regularly conducts operations in northern Iraq against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), where the latter's fighters maintain bases in mountainous areas, but there was no immediate confirmation of who perpetrated the strikes.