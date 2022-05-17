Debate on NATO in Finnish Parliament Lasted 14 Hours - Statement

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) The debate on Finland's possible entry into NATO in the country's parliament lasted 14 hours, the legislature said in a statement.

"The debate on the report on Finland's membership in NATO has ended. The debate lasted more than 14 hours, 212 speeches were made. At the end of the debate, the issue was referred to the Foreign Affairs Committee," the parliament said.

On Tuesday, the parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee will draft a response proposal to the government's report.

It will be followed by a new discussion with possible counter-proposals by lawmakers. After parliamentary discussions, the issue will return to the government, which will make a formal proposal requiring the approval by the country's president.

Finland's application will then be forwarded to the NATO Headquarters in Brussels.