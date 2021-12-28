UrduPoint.com

Debate On Reforms Sparks Scuffles In Jordan Parliament

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 08:28 PM

A live-streamed televised debate in Jordan's parliament on constitutional reforms including gender equality degenerated into scuffles between MPs on Tuesday, forcing the session to be adjourned

Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :A live-streamed televised debate in Jordan's parliament on constitutional reforms including gender equality degenerated into scuffles between MPs on Tuesday, forcing the session to be adjourned.

A heated row -- amid much pushing and finger-wagging -- broke out between deputies and parliament speaker Abdelkarim al-Daghmi.

The argument erupted during a debate on an amendment adding the female noun for a Jordanian citizen, to a chapter in the constitution guaranteeing equal rights of all citizens.

Several MPs angrily disputed the amendment as "useless", in the session broadcast on Al-Mamlaka television channel.

Daghmi walked out and the session was adjourned to Wednesday.

Among other constitutional reforms to be discussed are the creation of a "National Security Council", and the halving of the house speaker's mandate to one year from the current two-year terms.

The kingdom's constitution, introduced in 1952, has been amended 29 times, with the monarch's powers increasing at the expense of the legislature, according to experts.

More Stories From World

