Debate Over Rates Pause Mounts As ECB Set To Cut Again
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2025 | 08:15 PM
Massive German spending pledges and uncertainty caused by US trade policy are fuelling expectations the European Central Bank could on Thursday signal that a pause in interest rate cuts is in sight, analysts said
The ECB is widely expected to make its sixth cut since June last year, with its focus having shifted recently from tackling inflation to boosting the beleaguered eurozone.
The expected quarter percentage point reduction would bring the bank's benchmark deposit rate to 2.5 percent.
The rate reached a record of four percent in late 2023 after the ECB launched an furious hiking cycle to tame energy and food costs that surged in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
But investors will be keeping an eye out for signals from ECB President Christine Lagarde that a pause might be on the horizon, after some officials said it was time to start discussing the matter.
Uncertainty about the fallout from potential US tariffs -- President Donald Trump has threatened a 25-percent duty on all EU goods -- was already clouding the outlook and potentially pushing rate-setters towards hitting pause.
Now plans announced Tuesday by Germany's likely next chancellor Friedrich Merz to spend several hundred billion euros more on defence and infrastructure in the coming years could impact policymakers' considerations, analysts said.
