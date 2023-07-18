Debates Ongoing at UN on Whether Russia Suspended or Terminated Grain Agreement - Kuleba

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) United Nations member states are discussing at the UN Secretariat in New York whether Russia's decision on the grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, is a suspension or a termination of the agreement, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday.

"So, there is a debate in the rooms in this building, whether the Russian move is a suspension or a termination of the agreement," Kuleba told journalists.

The Ukrainian foreign minister emphasized that Russia is avoiding clarity on the matter.

Kuleba also said that he had optimistic and far less optimistic discussions about the future of the agreement, but added it is "too early to say" how the situation will develop.

Earlier on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the grain exports agreement was de facto terminated, but Moscow would immediately return to its implementation as soon as the commitments made to Russia under the agreement are fulfilled.

On July 22, 2022, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations signed an agreement to provide a humanitarian corridor n the Black Sea for food and fertilizer from Ukrainian port.

Moscow has since agreed to several extensions to the agreement, which is set to later on Monday, but has been repeatedly critical that the provisions pertaining to Russia had not been fulfilled. In addition, Russia has said that most of the grain ends up in the countries of the collective West and only a small portion in poorer countries with significant need for foods.