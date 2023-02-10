UrduPoint.com

Debout La France Party Terms Bestowing Legion Of Honor On Zelenskyy 'Dangerous'

Awarding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor, France's top honor, was "unnecessary and dangerous," the leader of the "Debout la France" (Stand up, France) party, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, said on Friday

Earlier in the week, Macron awarded Zelenskyy the highest French honor during the latter's visit to Paris.

"Macron could well have accepted Zelenskyy, but awarding him the Legion of Honor is unnecessary and dangerous. Macron is weakened by the pension reform, so this is a kind of performance, 'storytelling,' a manipulation of public opinion," the member of the French parliament said on French radio station RTL.

Dupont-Aignan described French leader Emmanuel Macron's idea that Russian President Vladimir Putin could be stripped of the Legion of Honor presented to him by former French President Jacques Chirac as "grotesque" and "theatrical.

"

The politician also condemned arms supplies to Ukraine.

"France will have to pay for this with a social and economic crisis, this is madness, we will fall out of history for half a century, and the United States, which is now killing the European economy, and China, which will take over the world, will win. This war must be stopped. I do not think that by supplying more and more weapons to Kiev, we will solve the problem, (we will achieve) exactly the opposite," he said.

Zelenskyy visited France on Wednesday evening, where he met with Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the French president's invitation.

