Debris Found in Titan Tourist Sub Search Assessed to be External Body of Vessel - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The debris found in the search area of the missing Titanic tourist submersible has been assessed to be part of the external body of the Titan submarine, CNN reported on Thursday citing a memo it obtained on this matter.

The report, citing the memo, added that the search continues for the crew of the Titan vessel.

Earlier in the day, the US Coast Guard said debris was found within the search area for Titan, the missing OceanGate submersible in the North Atlantic Ocean, and experts were currently evaluating the information.

On Sunday, OceanGate's submarine went missing during an expedition to the Titanic wreckage in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in the North Atlantic, at a depth of approximately 13,000 feet. The submarine has a capacity for five people and an oxygen supply that can last for 96 hours. A search and rescue operation has been underway since Monday morning. According to the US Coast Guard, the submarine, if it is not damaged and is still functioning, should have run out of oxygen by Thursday morning.