Open Menu

Debris From Destroyed Drone Kills Two In Russia: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Debris from destroyed drone kills two in Russia: governor

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Debris from a drone destroyed over the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, fell on homes and killed two people and injured at least two others, the regional governor said on Thursday.

"The air defence system in Belgorod district shot down an aircraft-type UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) approaching the city," Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"As a result of falling debris, a private residential building caught fire," he said, adding later that the falling debris had destroyed one residential building, and partially damaged two others.

"Unfortunately, they are dead. The bodies of two people -- a man and a woman -- were recovered from the rubble by emergency services," he wrote.

Another two people, also a man and a woman, were injured in the incident and had been brought to hospital.

The man was in a coma and had suffered significant burns, while the woman had a concussion and a fractured leg, he said, adding that doctors had assessed the woman's condition as "serious".

He warned that a child was believed to still be under the rubble, saying "The rescue operation continues".

Early Thursday, the Russian defence ministry said on Telegram that an attempted Ukrainian drone attack in the Belgorod region had been "thwarted" at around 11:30 pm (2030 GMT) Wednesday.

It made no mention of casualties.

Since Ukraine launched its counter-offensive in June, Russia has weathered waves of drone attacks, especially in border regions.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian shelling killed two civilians in the Belgorod region, according to Gladkov.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Dead Attack Fire Governor Ukraine Russia Vehicle Man Belgorod June Border Women From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2023

3 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2023

57 minutes ago
 UAE and US Presidents discuss regional development ..

UAE and US Presidents discuss regional developments in phone call

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

7 hours ago
 UAE Health Minister calls on member states of WHO ..

UAE Health Minister calls on member states of WHO Regional Committee for the Eas ..

8 hours ago
 NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water ..

NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water and carbon

10 hours ago
Putin calls for Israeli-Palestinian talks

Putin calls for Israeli-Palestinian talks

10 hours ago
 Nawaz can bring economic stability in country: Haf ..

Nawaz can bring economic stability in country: Hafiz Hamdullah

10 hours ago
 Accomplice in 2016 killing of French police couple ..

Accomplice in 2016 killing of French police couple jailed for life

10 hours ago
 Haiti police chief welcomes help to beat 'urban gu ..

Haiti police chief welcomes help to beat 'urban guerilla' gangs

10 hours ago
 Rohit's record ton powers India to World Cup win o ..

Rohit's record ton powers India to World Cup win over Afghanistan

10 hours ago
 NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water ..

NASA asteroid sample contains life-critical water and carbon

10 hours ago

More Stories From World