Debris from missing Indonesian submarine recovered: military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Indonesia said Saturday it has recovered debris from a submarine that went missing with 53 crew off the coast of Bali, including components and items from inside the stricken vessel

Bali, Indonesia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Indonesia said Saturday it has recovered debris from a submarine that went missing with 53 crew off the coast of Bali, including components and items from inside the stricken vessel.

"Over the past few days we've recovered debris and items from the last location that the submarine was diving," Navy chief Yudo Margono told reporters.

"(The items) would not have come outside the submarine if there was no external pressure or without damage to its torpedo launcher."