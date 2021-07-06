UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Debris Of Crashed Boeing 737 Cargo Plane Found Off Hawaii

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 12:50 AM

Debris of Crashed Boeing 737 Cargo Plane Found Off Hawaii

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The US authorities have located wreckage of the Boeing 737 cargo plane that crashed near Hawaii last week, the National Transportation Safety board (NTSB) said on Monday.

"A small amount of floating debris was recovered and taken to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, where it was examined by NTSB investigators," the NTSB said in a statement.

The findings are expected to assist an investigation by a team that comprises experts from the NTSB, the Federal Aviation Administration, Boeing, engine manufacturer Pratt and Whitney, and several others.

The plane belonging to Rhoades Aviation (also known as Transair) crashed into the ocean immediately after takeoff near Honolulu. The cargo flight was bound for the Kahului island. Both members of the two-person flight crew sustained injuries, but were rescued by the coast guard.

The plane sank due to damage, its exact location on the ocean floor has yet to be determined.

Related Topics

Honolulu From

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar commends UAE&#039;s efforts ..

2 hours ago

LDA retrieve plots from land grabbers

15 minutes ago

Anti-LGBT Community Protesters March to UN Office ..

15 minutes ago

French Embassy Refuses to Comment on Champagne Gro ..

15 minutes ago

26 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

19 minutes ago

Cleanliness campaign continues to create healthy a ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.