Debris of 'Unidentified Military Object' Found in Northwestern Poland - Defense Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Debris of an "unidentified military object" were found in a forest near the city of Bydgoszcz in northwestern Poland, the country's Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"In the vicinity of the village of Zamost, about 15 kilometers (9 miles) from Bydgoszcz, fragments of an unidentified military object have been found," the ministry said in a statement.

The military noted the situation is not dangerous for the local residents.

Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, in turn, said that the debris belong to an air object, adding that prosecutors have already started an investigation into the matter. The episode is also being analyzed by the military, police and counter-intelligence.

The RFM FM radio station, citing its sources, said that the unidentified object was, in fact, an air defense missile.

In November, two missiles fell on Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Initially, Warsaw said that the missiles were Russian-made but later clarified that there was a high probability that they were shot by Ukrainian air defense forces working to intercept incoming Russian missiles. The Russian Defense Ministry said no strikes had been carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border at that time. US officials' preliminary assessment confirmed the missiles were fired by Ukraine.