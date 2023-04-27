UrduPoint.com

Debris Of 'Unidentified Military Object' Found In Northwestern Poland - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Debris of 'Unidentified Military Object' Found in Northwestern Poland - Defense Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Debris of an "unidentified military object" were found in a forest near the city of Bydgoszcz in northwestern Poland, the country's Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"In the vicinity of the village of Zamost, about 15 kilometers (9 miles) from Bydgoszcz, fragments of an unidentified military object have been found," the ministry said in a statement.

The military noted the situation is not dangerous for the local residents.

Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, in turn, said that the debris belong to an air object, adding that prosecutors have already started an investigation into the matter. The episode is also being analyzed by the military, police and counter-intelligence.

The RFM FM radio station, citing its sources, said that the unidentified object was, in fact, an air defense missile.

In November, two missiles fell on Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Initially, Warsaw said that the missiles were Russian-made but later clarified that there was a high probability that they were shot by Ukrainian air defense forces working to intercept incoming Russian missiles. The Russian Defense Ministry said no strikes had been carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border at that time. US officials' preliminary assessment confirmed the missiles were fired by Ukraine.

Related Topics

Police Ukraine Russia Bydgoszcz Warsaw Poland November Border From

Recent Stories

UAE and Cambodia conclude Comprehensive Economic P ..

UAE and Cambodia conclude Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

25 minutes ago
 Kuwait oil price down US$2.28 to US$82.62 pb

Kuwait oil price down US$2.28 to US$82.62 pb

1 hour ago
 Dana Gas shareholders approve 4.5 fils per share c ..

Dana Gas shareholders approve 4.5 fils per share cash dividend for H2 2022

2 hours ago
 Hamed Al Zaabi highlights UAE&#039;s strong progre ..

Hamed Al Zaabi highlights UAE&#039;s strong progress in combatting money launder ..

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi plants 65 mangrove s ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi plants 65 mangrove seedlings in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 5.5 magnitude earthquake in Greece felt in Egypt

5.5 magnitude earthquake in Greece felt in Egypt

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.