Debt Limit Extension Agreement Positive Move Forward - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The legislation approved by the House on Wednesday to suspend the US debt ceiling is a positive step forward and it gives some breathing room, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

"This is a positive step forward, it gives us some breathing room," She said.

Jean-Pierre noted the US administration has been in close contact with US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and added that the administration shouldn't be in the position in which it is now in the first place.

"There should never be a political game, the President (Joe Biden) made it clear - Republicans should not bring us at the brink of default as they did," she said.

Earlier on Thursday, Schumer said that the Senate could move to consider the legislation through December 16, 2022, as early as next week.

If the US defaulted on its debt, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen posited in a letter to Congress that failing to raise the debt ceiling could cause an economic crisis of "enormous proportions."

Without congressional action to hike the $28.4 trillion debt limit, the Treasury Department says it could run out of money by October 18.