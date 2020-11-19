UrduPoint.com
Debt-ridded Zambia Says Will Treat Creditors Equally

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 12:14 AM

Zambia's central bank governor on Wednesday said the debt-ridden country last week could have paid $42.5 million towards its eurobond liabilities but chose not to, as it wanted to treat all creditors equally

The copper-rich country failed to make an interest payment on a eurobond which was due on Friday, making it Africa's first economy to default during the coronavirus pandemic.

But bank governor Christopher Mvunga said the failure to pay was a deliberate choice.

"It's not that we could not pay, just that if we pay one creditor then we need to pay all creditors. So the decision that was undertaken, which was a conscious decision, is that we would not pay any of the creditors and treat all of them equally," Mvunga told reporters in Lusaka.

"All creditors have to be treated equally or equitably," he said, explaining the reasons behind the default.

The government in September requested a six-month deferral on interest payments for three commercial eurobonds worth $3 billion.

But it missed the $40 million interest payment due on one bond on October 14, prompting ratings agency S&P to declare the country in default.

The grace period which ended Friday was for payment on a $750 million eurobond due to expire in 2022.

Despite having the continent's second-largest copper deposits, Zambia's external debt has surged to nearly $12 billion this year.

Mvunga said that Finance Minister Bwalya Ngandu was engaging all creditors to try negotiate rescheduling of debt repayment.

"It is generally agreed that the impact of Covid-19 has been felt worldwide and there is a general consensus that there should be debt service suspension on countries that are worst hit," said Mvunga.

