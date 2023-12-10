Toulon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Scotland full-back Blair Kinghorn scored two tries on his Toulouse debut as the record five-time winners hammered Cardiff 52-7 in the Champions Cup on Saturday.

Kinghorn only arrived at the French club this week after moving from Edinburgh for a hefty transfer fee and took his new side, captained by France scrum-half Antoine Dupont, to the top of Pool 2.

Wingers Matthis Lebel and Arthur Retiere, lock Richie Arnold as well as back-rowers Anthony Jelonch and Alban Placines crossed for the Top 14 champions, as they put their rusty league form behind them.

"I think he'll be happy with his first game," Dupont said of Kinghorn.

"We all knew his individual qualities; we had no doubt about that. We need a player of his quality," the half-back added.

Twenty-year-old No 8 Mackenzie Martin scored the Welsh side's only try, making only his third senior appearance, highlighting the lack of experience and spending power at the 1996 finalists.

Bath also made a winning start in the group after an impressive 37-14 comeback victory over Ulster.

The English side, 1998 winners, were behind the 1999 champions by six points at the break before four second-half tries.