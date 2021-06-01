UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Decade Of Syria War Killed Nearly 500,000 People: New Tally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 12:59 PM

Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people: new tally

A decade of war in Syria has left nearly half a million people dead, a war monitor said Tuesday, in a new toll that includes 100,000 recently confirmed deaths

Beirut (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :A decade of war in Syria has left nearly half a million people dead, a war monitor said Tuesday, in a new toll that includes 100,000 recently confirmed deaths.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the conflict has claimed 494,438 lives since it erupted in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Related Topics

Dead Syria Million

Recent Stories

UAE among top 20 countries in 5 indices related to ..

1 minute ago

IPA invites project proposals to nurture Africa’ ..

17 minutes ago

Global Semiconductor chip Shortage Causes Car Asse ..

30 minutes ago

Head of Conoscere Eurasia NGO Plans to Discuss Rus ..

3 minutes ago

Turkmenistan Opens Caspian Sea for Vaccinated Tour ..

3 minutes ago

Europe stock markets climb at open

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.