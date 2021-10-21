UrduPoint.com

Decapitated Man Found In France's South Vaulcuse Department - National Police Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 02:10 AM

Decapitated Man Found in France's South Vaulcuse Department - National Police Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The body of a decapitated man, whose entrails were removed, was found in the Bollen commune in southeastern France, the National Police service said on Wednesday.

The body of the murdered man was found in his own house in the Bollen commune (Vaucluse department), where about 13,000 people live.

To search for the criminal, more than 100 law enforcement officers were mobilized, including 15 municipal police officers and a canine team.

The Vaucluse Gendarmerie has warned that the alleged perpetrator may be armed.

"This person is potentially dangerous and armed. If you see him, do not interfere, contact us immediately at number 17," the gendarmerie posted on its Facebook page.

Last October, Samuel Pati, a history teacher at a junior high school in the suburbs of Paris, was beheaded on his way home for showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad during a lesson on freedom of speech.

Related Topics

Police Facebook France Paris Pati Man May October Criminals

Recent Stories

Sahab Smart Solutions, Software AG to advance digi ..

Sahab Smart Solutions, Software AG to advance digital solutions to various UAE s ..

16 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces half price PCR ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces half price PCR screening offer for fans atten ..

46 minutes ago
 Maraya Art Centre opens new solo exhibition by con ..

Maraya Art Centre opens new solo exhibition by contemporary Palestinian visual a ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews ..

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews infrastructure development, te ..

3 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed tours 41st edition of GITEX GLO ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything

3 hours ago
 Shortlisted artists for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here ..

Shortlisted artists for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2021 and The Richard Mille Art ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.