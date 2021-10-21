(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The body of a decapitated man, whose entrails were removed, was found in the Bollen commune in southeastern France, the National Police service said on Wednesday.

The body of the murdered man was found in his own house in the Bollen commune (Vaucluse department), where about 13,000 people live.

To search for the criminal, more than 100 law enforcement officers were mobilized, including 15 municipal police officers and a canine team.

The Vaucluse Gendarmerie has warned that the alleged perpetrator may be armed.

"This person is potentially dangerous and armed. If you see him, do not interfere, contact us immediately at number 17," the gendarmerie posted on its Facebook page.

Last October, Samuel Pati, a history teacher at a junior high school in the suburbs of Paris, was beheaded on his way home for showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad during a lesson on freedom of speech.