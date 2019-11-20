UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Decapitated Sumatran Elephant Found Dead In Indonesia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 12:45 PM

Decapitated Sumatran elephant found dead in Indonesia

A Sumatran elephant was found decapitated with its tusks ripped off in an apparent poaching of the critically endangered subspecies, an Indonesian conservation official said

Pekanbaru, Indonesia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) : A Sumatran elephant was found decapitated with its tusks ripped off in an apparent poaching of the critically endangered subspecies, an Indonesian conservation official said.

The rotting corpse of the 40-year-old male creature was discovered by a plantation worker on Monday in Riau province on Sumatra island.

"The elephant's head had been cut off and its severed trunk was found a metre away from the body," chief of the local conservation agency Suharyono, who goes by one name, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Authorities said the mutilated elephant had likely been dead for almost a week, adding that they were looking for those responsible.

"We suspect the elephant was hunted and killed and then its head was cut off to remove the tusks," Suharyono said.

Rampant deforestation has reduced the species' natural habitat and brought them into increasing conflict with humans, while their tusks are prized in the illegal wildlife trade.

Last year, the corpse of an elephant was found with its tusks missing in Aceh province in an apparent poisoning case.

Indonesia's environment ministry estimates there are fewer than 2,000 Sumatran elephants still in the wild.

Related Topics

Dead Male From

Recent Stories

Mobile phone imports increase over 48pc

1 minute ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 115,2 ..

1 minute ago

Sindh Rangers hand over recovered articles to orig ..

1 minute ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

1 minute ago

China welcomes Asad Umar's appointment as minister ..

18 minutes ago

Woman among 2 murdered in separate incidents in Sa ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.