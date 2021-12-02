December 1 Coup in Ukraine Predicted by President Zelenskyy Does Not Happen

A coup in Ukraine which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expected to take place on December 1 did not materialize, and the situation in the country remains calm, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) A coup in Ukraine which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expected to take place on December 1 did not materialize, and the situation in the country remains calm, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

On November 26, Zelenskyy said that he had received information about an upcoming coup in Ukraine allegedly organized by Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov. According to Zelenskyy, citizens of Ukraine and Russia were supposed to participate in the riot. On Monday, the Ukrainian security service opened a criminal investigation into the case. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the words of Zelenskyy, said that Moscow has never been involved in interfering in the affairs of other countries.

Ukrainian police were alerted about the alleged threat. On December 1, a large number of officers was on duty in the center of Kiev. Dozens of police cars, buses, vans and fire trucks were parked near Independence Square, the main square of the Ukrainian capital. Traffic on the central streets of the city was blocked by the police.

Only two peaceful rallies were held in Kiev on the day, however. The first was organized by supporters of Ukrainian opposition parties, including former president Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party, as well as various radical movements such as the National Corps.

The protest started from Independence Square, then moved towards the president's office, where demonstrators were met by police cordons.

At the same time, representatives of Ukrainian business organized another protest near the Verkhovna Rada building, where Zelenskyy was presenting an annual message to the country's parliament on foreign and domestic policy. The demonstrators demanded the abolition of the mandatory introduction of cash registers for self-employed entrepreneurs.

In addition, participants in both protests called for the impeachment of the Ukrainian president and the dissolution of the Verkhovna Rada followed by early elections.

The rallies were not marked by aggression and took place peacefully. After the protests, all demonstrators dispersed quietly.

The situation in Kiev and Ukraine is currently calm.

In 2013, protests broke out in Ukraine due to the authorities' decision to halt policy aimed at integration with the European Union, leading to a coup and the ousting of President Viktor Yanukovych. During clashes between security forces and protesters, more than one hundred people died.