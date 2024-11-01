Deceptive 'bait-and-switch' Facebook Groups Snare US Voters: Study
Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Dozens of Facebook groups bill themselves as Kamala Harris fan pages but mount racist attacks, criticize her record on immigration and promote her rival Donald Trump, in what disinformation researchers call a "bait-and-switch" tactic aimed at deceiving voters in a tight US election race.
The Washington-based American Sunlight Project analyzed over 300 groups on the Meta-owned platform that masquerade as pro-Harris pages while misleading the Democratic contender's supporters with abusive, hateful posts or capitalize on her popularity to promote merchandise.
The proliferation of such Facebook groups, which typically bring together communities with shared interests, does not appear to be an organized effort and illustrates a sophisticated tactic to seed false election narratives in trusted online spaces.
"These are usually places where there is a high level of trust between members, making them more likely to believe what is being shared there, whether that is election disinformation, miracle cures or memes," Nina Jankowicz, ASP's co-founder and chief executive, told AFP.
The "bait-and-switch" tactic appears to target actors across the political spectrum, including Trump.
But Jankowicz, the former Department of Homeland Security disinformation chief, said her research outfit noticed an "explosion" of such groups focused on Harris since she entered the presidential race over the summer.
One group purports to be a space for "Kamala Harris fans," with its "about" section hailing her as a "trailblazer, a symbol of diversity, and a champion for justice and equality."
But inside the group, posts seek to undermine Harris, including one with a photo of a brown woman smearing her face with black paint alongside the caption: "Kamala getting ready to talk to Black people."
The post echoed Trump's false claim that Harris "turned Black" and that she was exploiting her race to woo African-American voters.
Harris is the first Black, South Asian, and woman vice president in US history.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade
Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..
UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA
Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House
Formation of Judicial Commission in next week: Rana Sanaullah
More Stories From World
-
Boeing again raises offer to end strike, union to vote Monday57 seconds ago
-
For Putin and Trump, a bromance with limits51 minutes ago
-
At UN, Pakistan pushes for halting outer-space's weaponization, warns of 'devastating' fallout51 minutes ago
-
Harris blasts 'offensive' Trump for remarks on women51 minutes ago
-
Dead or alive? Scores missing after Sudan attacks1 hour ago
-
US rapper Young Thug freed after guilty plea in street gang case1 hour ago
-
In US swing state Pennsylvania, inflation means 'rent or eating'1 hour ago
-
Some defiant south Lebanese stay put in face of Israeli fire1 hour ago
-
Strikes hit south Beirut after Israeli evacuation orders: Lebanon news agency1 hour ago
-
Early results show Botswana governing party losing six-decade rule1 hour ago
-
Alcaraz suffers Paris Masters shock as race for Turin heats up2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Paris Masters results - collated2 hours ago