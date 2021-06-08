Decision of Airlines to Avoid Belarus Creates Threats for Passengers - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The decision of several European airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace creates threats for passengers, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Tuesday.

"First of all, the strange thing is that all sanctions decisions were taken even before the completion of the proper investigation, which was launched at the ICAO [the International Civil Aviation Organization] ... By the way, the very decision of some European companies to avoid the airspace of Belarus poses a threat to passengers," Grushko told reporters.

The diplomat also said that Russia will be approving all flight requests of airlines that avoid Belarus, mentioning that the process may take some time.

"We, of course, will satisfy requests, but this is not done with a snap of our fingers, as some of our partners try to imagine, who first make a certain decision, but apparently cannot think two steps ahead of their actions," Grushko added.