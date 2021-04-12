UrduPoint.com
Decision on Air Traffic With Turkey Unrelated to Zelenskyy's Visit to Ankara - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Russia's decision on flights with Turkey is not related to the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Ankara, the cause was an alarming epidemiological situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday.

"No.

This is due to the alarming epidemiological situation," Peskov said, answering whether the decision on Turkey was related to the results of negotiations between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Zelenskyy.

Earlier on Monday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that the Federal coronavirus response center had made a decision to cut air traffic with Turkey from April 15 to June 1.

More Stories From World

