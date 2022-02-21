UrduPoint.com

Decision On Deployment Of UN Peacekeepers Does Not Depend On Ukraine - Security Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2022 | 04:00 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Ukrainian Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Monday that the decision on the deployment of UN peacekeepers in the Donbas region depends not only on Kiev.

Earlier in the day, former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko offered Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden to discuss the issue of the deployment of UN peacekeepers in Donbas in the framework of scheduled bilateral summit.

"This is not only a matter of the NSDC. This decision should be adopted jointly," Danilov told a briefing.

>