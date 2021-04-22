UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Decision On Depth Of Russia-Belarus Integration Up To Minsk - Union State Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:20 AM

Decision on Depth of Russia-Belarus Integration Up to Minsk - Union State Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The decision on the depth of Russia-Belarus economic integration, with account for proposals made by Moscow, is now up to Minsk, State Secretary of the Russia-Belarus Union State Dmitry Mezentsev told Sputnik.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will fly to Moscow on Thursday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

They are expected to discuss further development of Russian-Belarusian relations of strategic partnership and alliance, as well as prospects for interaction within the Union State.

"The decision on the depth of economic integration, taking into account the proposals made by the Russian side, is now up to Minsk. At the same time, the principles of equality, mutual respect, partnership have been unconditionally confirmed within the framework of work on union programs, 26 of which can already be submitted for signing in time," Mezentsev said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin Same Alliance

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed attends 1st virtual MoI Ramadan cou ..

6 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme enters 27th ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Health obtains GC-Mark Certification i ..

8 hours ago

Etihad Airways continues industry leading research ..

9 hours ago

FAB initiates share transfer process for acquiring ..

9 hours ago

Executive Council of Dubai approves formation of E ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.