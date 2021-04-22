Decision on Depth of Russia-Belarus Integration Up to Minsk - Union State Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The decision on the depth of Russia-Belarus economic integration, with account for proposals made by Moscow, is now up to Minsk, State Secretary of the Russia-Belarus Union State Dmitry Mezentsev told Sputnik.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will fly to Moscow on Thursday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

They are expected to discuss further development of Russian-Belarusian relations of strategic partnership and alliance, as well as prospects for interaction within the Union State.

"The decision on the depth of economic integration, taking into account the proposals made by the Russian side, is now up to Minsk. At the same time, the principles of equality, mutual respect, partnership have been unconditionally confirmed within the framework of work on union programs, 26 of which can already be submitted for signing in time," Mezentsev said.