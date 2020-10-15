The European Council will discuss issues related to climate change during the meeting of the member states' leaders, as the decision regarding the bloc's goals on reaching net zero emissions by 2030 needs to be made by the end of the year, President Charles Michel said on Thursday ahead of the council's meeting

"And today, we will have also the occasion to have an orientation debate on the climate change, we need to make a decision by the end of the year on our goals by 2030, and it will be the occasion to identify what are the important building blocks in order to make an agreement possible in December.

Climate change is a very important topic," Michel told reporters.

In March, the European Commission unveiled a major part of the so-called European Green Deal, the project of the first-ever climate legislation, aimed at creating a legal infrastructure for putting the policies of the EU member states in line with climate neutrality goals.

In mid-September, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed an increase to the 2030 target for greenhouse gas emission reduction by 15 percent to 55 percent to ensure Europe's carbon neutrality by 2050.