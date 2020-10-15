UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Decision On EU's 2030 Goals On Climate Agenda Needs To Be Made By End Of 2020 - Michel

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:41 PM

Decision on EU's 2030 Goals on Climate Agenda Needs to Be Made by End of 2020 - Michel

The European Council will discuss issues related to climate change during the meeting of the member states' leaders, as the decision regarding the bloc's goals on reaching net zero emissions by 2030 needs to be made by the end of the year, President Charles Michel said on Thursday ahead of the council's meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The European Council will discuss issues related to climate change during the meeting of the member states' leaders, as the decision regarding the bloc's goals on reaching net zero emissions by 2030 needs to be made by the end of the year, President Charles Michel said on Thursday ahead of the council's meeting.

"And today, we will have also the occasion to have an orientation debate on the climate change, we need to make a decision by the end of the year on our goals by 2030, and it will be the occasion to identify what are the important building blocks in order to make an agreement possible in December.

Climate change is a very important topic," Michel told reporters.

In March, the European Commission unveiled a major part of the so-called European Green Deal, the project of the first-ever climate legislation, aimed at creating a legal infrastructure for putting the policies of the EU member states in line with climate neutrality goals.

In mid-September, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed an increase to the 2030 target for greenhouse gas emission reduction by 15 percent to 55 percent to ensure Europe's carbon neutrality by 2050.

Related Topics

Europe March December Gas Agreement

Recent Stories

US envoy says Taliban agree to reduce Afghan casua ..

4 minutes ago

Macron says fishing must not be 'sacrificed' to Br ..

4 minutes ago

Pashinyan: Militants Could Have Been Sent to N. Ca ..

4 minutes ago

Arms smuggling bid foiled; PO arrested

4 minutes ago

Captain, five soldiers martyred in IED blast in Ra ..

6 minutes ago

Dandot Cement Factory union calls off protest on F ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.