HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) A decision on Finland possibly joining NATO should be made in spring, given shifting security situation in Europe due to the Ukrainian crisis, Finish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Saturday.

The debate on Finland accession to NATO has been gaining momentum since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine, with the number of citizens supporting Helsinki's accession to the alliance hitting a record high.

"Due to Russia's actions whole security environment in Europe changed in one day. The war broke out back into European reality. Russia is not the neighbor that we thought it was," Marin said in her address to the Social Democratic Party of Finland, which she chairs.

Meanwhile, the decision on joining NATO Finland should make consciously but promptly, she stressed.

"In this new situation and changed security environment, we must also assess all ways to ensure the security of Finland and the Finns.

Now we must seriously consider our own position and attitude towards the military alliance. This must be done prudently but quickly in practice this spring," Marin said.

Marin noted that she had discussed a possible application for Finland's membership in NATO with the heads of several member states and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, with all of them demonstrating readiness to accept the country into the alliance.

Finland is not a member of NATO, but maintains close partnership with the organization.

The Finnish government is currently preparing a report with a comprehensive assessment of the country's security amid the events in Ukraine, which is expected to be submitted to the parliament in early April.