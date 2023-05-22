Decision on Granting Consular Access to Gershkovich Depends on Situation- Russian Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) A decision on granting or rejecting the US Embassy's request for consular access to arrested Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich depends on the situation, Moscow is not ready to put forward certain conditions in this matter, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"This depends on the situation. We have explained quite clearly the reasons why this was done. Let's see what happens next," Ryabkov told reporters, adding that Moscow is "not ready now to formulate some parameters, some criteria or some conditions for (providing consular access)."