Decision On May 9 Celebrations In Moscow To Depend On Epidemiological Situation - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:19 PM

Decision on May 9 Celebrations in Moscow to Depend on Epidemiological Situation - Kremlin

No decision has been made yet on canceling the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory, which Moscow should host on May 9, although the possibility to cancel it is discussed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) No decision has been made yet on canceling the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory, which Moscow should host on May 9, although the possibility to cancel it is discussed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Of course, it is discussed. No decision has been made yet. Preparations continue ... Of course, we are yet to make a decision on whether the parade should be held or not, and in what format it should be held, and the development of the epidemiological situation will be taken into consideration," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the celebrations may be canceled.

When asked whether the military parade could be held without spectators, Peskov stressed the need to be flexible.

"I think we should not now discuss what is possible. It is necessary to pay a tribute to our people, to our great country, and at the same time abstain from putting people's health at risk," Peskov explained.

