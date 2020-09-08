UrduPoint.com
Tue 08th September 2020

Decision on Nord Stream 2 to Be European, Not Just German - Merkel

The decision on the Nord Stream 2 project and the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny will be made by Europe, not just Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The decision on the Nord Stream 2 project and the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny will be made by Europe, not just Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday.

"The final decision has not been taken," Merkel said, adding that "it was proven beyond doubt that Navalny was poisoned" and the "response must be a joint European one.

Germany should act as an EU member state, since this is not an "attack on Germany," the chancellor told a party meeting, as quoted by the DPA agency, citing multiple sources.

Merkel reportedly said the EU would issue response on the situation after it received clarifications from Russia.

