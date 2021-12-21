Decision on Northern Irish Protocol Needs to be Made in 2022 - Truss

The United Kingdom and the European Union need to resolve all issues related to the Northern Ireland Protocol next year, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The United Kingdom and the European Union need to resolve all issues related to the Northern Ireland Protocol next year, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday.

Truss and European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic held a phone conversation earlier in the day.

"We must pick up the pace on talks in the New Year. Our preference remains to reach an agreed solution," Truss said in a statement.