Decision on Partial Mobilization Due to Fact That NATO De Facto Confronts Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Moscow has decided to announce partial mobilization due to the fact that NATO now de facto confronts Russia with all its logistical capabilities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"(Russian) President (Vladimir Putin) in his address yesterday gave a clear description and explained the reasons for making such a decision. The fact is that the special operation began ... to fulfill the goals in Ukraine. Now, de facto, we are actually confronted by ... the NATO bloc with all its logistical capabilities," Peskov told reporters.