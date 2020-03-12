Decision on Possible Entry Ban for Europeans Should Be Made By Emergency Team - Peskov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) A decision on the possible introduction of travel bans for people coming from the EU member states to Russia amid COVID-19 outbreak should be made by the country's emergency response team tasked with preventing the virus from spreading, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced new measures to fight the spread of COVID-19, including an entry ban on people from European nations, except the United Kingdom, for 30 days starting from Friday midnight.

"You know that certain restrictions � forced and temporary � are already being implemented. Decisions on the introduction of new restrictions are made by the emergency team, which operates in the government. We are monitoring their decision," Peskov said when asked whether Russia was planning to introduce a travel ban for Europeans as Washington did.

Moreover, Peskov added that Russia was far away from declaring COVID-19 an epidemic at the national level, as the number of infected people in the country remained relatively low.